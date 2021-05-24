Home

Cricket

Second win for England in T20 World Cup

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 28, 2021 5:05 am
[Source:T20 World Cup]

England continued its perfect run at the Men’s T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket thrashing of Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi today.

After bowling West Indies out for 55 in their opening win, England restricted Bangladesh to 124-9 in another fine performance in the field.

The BBC reports Moeen Ali took two wickets in two balls in the third over, Tymal Mills claimed 3-27 and Liam Livingstone 2-15, while there was also a fine diving catch from Adil Rashid and a run-out.

Jason Roy then crashed 61 from 38 balls and Dawid Malan made a measured 28 not out as England raced to their target with 35 balls to spare.

England side sits on top of Group 1 after two games in the Super 12s with four points followed by Sri Lanka, Australia, and South Africa who all have two points each.

Their next match is against Australia in Dubai on Sunday.

You can watch the T20 World Cup highlights on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

 

