Full Coverage
Cricket

Second successive win for Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 27, 2021 6:17 am
[Source:T20 World Cup]

Pakistan defeated New Zealand this morning by five wickets to record their second successive Men’s T20 World Cup win in the United Arab Emirates.

A sensational and brutal partnership between Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali guided Pakistan to their second victory in three days.

After emphatically thrashing rivals India by 10 wickets, Pakistan edged a nervy game against New Zealand.

Article continues after advertisement

Chasing 135, Malik and Ali shared 48 to seal success with eight balls left.

New Zealand, playing their first game in Group 2, was restricted to 134-8 with Haris Rauf taking 4-22.

The result sends Pakistan back above Afghanistan to the top of Group 2 with two wins from two matches.

Next up for New Zealand is India in Dubai on Sunday, where both teams will be searching for their first points of the tournament.

You can watch the T20 World Cup highlights on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

 

 

