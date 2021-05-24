Home

Cricket

Scotland wary of PNG

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 19, 2021 4:01 pm
[Source: Scotland cricket/twitter]

Giant-killers Scotland are aiming to keep up their flying start to the T20 World Cup after they stunned Bangladesh on Sunday.

Next up is Papua New Guinea in the qualifiers today.

Despite the minnows’ 10-wicket thrashing by the World Cup co-hosts, Scotland is not taking PNG for granted as his side close in on a spot in the Super 12s.

Article continues after advertisement

Scotland are now favourites to top Group B, which includes Bangladesh, PNG and Oman, with all-rounder Michael Leask says they’re keeping their feet on the ground and just taking it a game at a time.

He says PNG will give them a good challenge and T20 cricket can be so unpredictable.

The two teams meet tonight at 10pm followed by Oman and Bangladesh tomorrow morning at 2.

You can watch the T20 World Cup highlights on FBC Sports and FBC TV.

