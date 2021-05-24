Scotland wary of PNG

Giant-killers Scotland are aiming to keep up their flying start to the T20 World Cup after they stunned Bangladesh on Sunday.

Next up is Papua New Guinea in the qualifiers today.

Despite the minnows’ 10-wicket thrashing by the World Cup co-hosts, Scotland is not taking PNG for granted as his side close in on a spot in the Super 12s.

Scotland are now favourites to top Group B, which includes Bangladesh, PNG and Oman, with all-rounder Michael Leask says they’re keeping their feet on the ground and just taking it a game at a time.

“There’s been a lot of sacrifices from many players” Must watch from @MeerGoose11 👇 pic.twitter.com/hqGxuleNh8 — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) October 18, 2021

He says PNG will give them a good challenge and T20 cricket can be so unpredictable.

The two teams meet tonight at 10pm followed by Oman and Bangladesh tomorrow morning at 2.

👏 200 for Coetzer 👏 Just to put the cherry on top of today, it was the 200th appearance in a Scotland shirt for @MeerGoose11 today. Not many have meant more to Scottish Cricket. Hope you enjoyed every second of this day. Here are a few words from your teammates, Kyle 👇 pic.twitter.com/w2ZNZ6AkIu — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) October 17, 2021

You can watch the T20 World Cup highlights on FBC Sports and FBC TV.