Scotland tops Group B, qualifies for Super12s
October 22, 2021 4:30 am
Scotland seals spot in Super12s [Source: ICC/Twitter]
Scotland cruised to victory in the final Group B match defeating Oman by eight wickets.
The win secures Scotland’s spot in the Super12 stage of the T20 World Cup.
The team remained unbeaten and finished as table-toppers with six points in round one.
Chasing 123 for the win, skipper Kyle Coetzer set the tone with a 28-ball 41.
The in-form Richie Berrington and Matthew Cross got Scotland across the line.
Berrington finished off in style with a four and a six
Scotland will be accompanied by second-placed Bangladesh in the Super12s.
You can watch the highlights of the T20 Cricket World Cup on FBC Sports and FBC TV.
