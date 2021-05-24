Home

Cricket

Scotland tops Group B, qualifies for Super12s

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 22, 2021 4:30 am
Scotland seals spot in Super12s [Source: ICC/Twitter]

Scotland cruised to victory in the final Group B match defeating Oman by eight wickets.

The win secures Scotland’s spot in the Super12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

The team remained unbeaten and finished as table-toppers with six points in round one.

Article continues after advertisement

Chasing 123 for the win, skipper Kyle Coetzer set the tone with a 28-ball 41.

The in-form Richie Berrington and Matthew Cross got Scotland across the line.

Berrington finished off in style with a four and a six

Scotland will be accompanied by second-placed Bangladesh in the Super12s.

You can watch the highlights of the T20 Cricket World Cup on FBC Sports and FBC TV.

