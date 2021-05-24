Scotland tops Group B, qualifies for Super12s

Scotland cruised to victory in the final Group B match defeating Oman by eight wickets.

The win secures Scotland’s spot in the Super12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

The team remained unbeaten and finished as table-toppers with six points in round one.

Chasing 123 for the win, skipper Kyle Coetzer set the tone with a 28-ball 41.

The in-form Richie Berrington and Matthew Cross got Scotland across the line.

Berrington finished off in style with a four and a six

Scotland will be accompanied by second-placed Bangladesh in the Super12s.

