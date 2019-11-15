Schools cricket bowled out by COVID-19 impact

Cricket Fiji is unsure on whether the secondary schools elimination rounds will resume.

Chief executive Alex Konrote says at the moment they are awaiting for a decision by the Ministry of Education.

Konrote adds if the secondary schools cricket cannot be resumed, they will focus on competitions at primary level.

“We were on to our last week before elimination but now that school won’t start again until June, i think we’ll just have to wait for what the Ministry says.”

Konrote says if the Ministry and schools are not willing to resume competitions, Cricket Fiji will focus on their development programs in primary and secondary schools.

The Fiji Secondary School Cricket competition began on February 22nd at Albert Park in Suva.