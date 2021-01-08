SCG Test halted due to verbal abuse

The SCG test between India and Australia was once again stopped due to another incident of verbal abuse against Mohammed Siraj.

The play was stopped for more four minutes on day four of the Test.

Play was halted late in the post-lunch session as India captain Ajinkya Rahane and Siraj alerted umpires about an incident in the stands.

Article continues after advertisement

Umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson had a long debrief with Indian players then spoke with ground staff, trying to get to the bottom of who was responsible for the comments directed at boundary fielder Siraj.

A group of India’s players also walked towards the boundaries while Australia’s captain Tim Paine – who was batting at the time – joined India’s team huddle.

Police locked onto a group of four fans and another pair in the crowd, who left their seats and walked out of the stands alongside the two officers.

Cricket Australia confirmed the group had been removed from the ground and police were investigating.