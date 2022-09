[Source: Cricket Fiji/Facebook]

The Fiji Cricket Men’s team suffered two consecutive losses in the Pacific sub-regional qualifier.

Fiji lost to an impress Cook Islands side by eight wickets.

On Wednesday, they went down to Vanuatu by 18 runs.

Vanuatu had defeated Fiji in their opening clash with 57 runs.

Fiji faces Samoa today at 10.30am.