Same England side for T20 clash against Ireland

[Source: England Cricket/Twitter]

The England cricket side has named the same team that defeated Afghanistan by five wickets on the weekend against Ireland in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The Irish, on the other hand, has made one change to their side that fell to a disappointing nine-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka on Monday.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Article continues after advertisement

Conditions are overcast at the MCG for the group one clash and Buttler had no hesitation in opting to take advantage of the cloud cover as he sent Ireland into bat.