Saifuddin out, Hossain in

Bangladesh’s veteran quick Rubel Hossain will be filling in medium-pace-bowling allrounder for Mohammad Saifuddin tonight in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Saifuddin has been ruled out of the rest of the T20 World Cup because of a back injury.

Hossain has been moved in to the main squad from the reserves’ list as a replacement for Saifuddin and is now available for selection for Bangladesh’s next match against England.

Hossain comes with experience having played 159 international matches including 28 T20Is, in which he has picked up 28 wickets with an economy rate of 9.45.

The match between England and Bangladesh will kick-off tonight at 10pm.

You can catch the highlights of the England vs Bangladesh match on FBC Sports and FBC TV.