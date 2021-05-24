Roy out of T20 semi-final

The England cricket team has confirmed that opening batsman Jason Roy will miss the semi-final clash against the Black Caps on Thrusday.

Roy has been ruled out after he sustained a calf injury and collapsed during last Saturday’s 10-run loss to South Africa.

The top batsman will be replaced in the squad by James Vince.

The Black Caps will face England at 2am on Thursday in the first semifinal while Pakistan and Australia clash at the same time on Friday.

You can watch the T20 World Cup highlights on FBC Sports and FBC TV channels.