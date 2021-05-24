Home

Cricket

Ross Taylor confirms retirement

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 30, 2021 4:06 pm
Black Caps legend Ross Taylor [Source: RNZ]

Black Caps legend Ross Taylor will call time on his 16-year career at the end of New Zealand’s summer.

This means Taylor is set to retire around February.

The 37-year-old will retire as New Zealand’s leading run-scorer in both Tests and One Day Internationals.

He will equal former captain and coach Daniel Vettori for most Test caps for the country when he takes to the field in his final game next month.

TVNZ reports Taylor is proud of the long Test career that he thought would be over before it began.

[Source: TVNZ]

