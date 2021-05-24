Home

Cricket

Roaring start for Sri Lanka

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 19, 2021 5:21 am
Sri Lanka beat Namibia by 7 wickets [Source: ICC/Twitter]

Sri Lanka bowled brilliantly to bundle Namibia out for 96 in the second Group A game of the day in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Maheesh Theekshana took three wickets, while Lahiru Kumara and Wanindu Hasaranga each had two.

Opening the bowling, Chamika Karunaratne and Dushmantha Chameera immediately extracted great movement and bounce off the surface in the first two overs.

Article continues after advertisement

But, it was the spinner who reaped the rewards.

Theekshana, making his T20 World Cup debut, struck on his very first ball, removing Stephan Baard for just 7.

He then got his second of the innings with the batter, Zane Green this time, once again trying to clear the boundary against the spinner but only managing to sky it to mid-on.

[Source: t20worldcup.com]

