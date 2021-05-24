Richardson, Maxwell, and Agar shine in Australia's win

Australia has beaten Sri Lanka after the third round of the five series, winning the Twenty20 in Canberra.

Kane Richardson and Ashton Agar starred for Australia taking a six-wicket win and a 3-0 lead over Sri Lanka.

The visitors were restricted to 121-6 with Richardson (3-21) and Agar (1-14) keeping a tight rein on the scoring.

Glenn Maxwell scored 39, with skipper Aaron Finch hitting 35 as Australia reached 124-4 with 19 balls to spare.

The fourth game of the five-match series is in Melbourne on Friday.

[Source: BBC]