Record number of women participation in cricket

The 2020 cricket season was not so eventful compared to an average year in terms of competition played locally.

Although Cricket Fiji was able to host some local tournaments like the Association Cup and the League competition, most of the major tournaments were canceled.

However, something good came out of cricket this year, the number of women participating in the sport increased significantly.

With more women showing interest in the sport, Cricket Fiji Chief Executive Alex Konrote says there are more potential and talents in local communities.

“The quantity that we have this year is quite good and we have never seen numbers like this in cricket ever in Fiji. This has driven us to know that out there, there is a lot of elite athletes that can easily play the game.”

The first cricket match for this year will begin next Saturday and young women are ready to get back on the pitch for the club league tournament.