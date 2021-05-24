Ravichandran Ashwin in India’s T20 World Cup squad

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been named in India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

This is Ashwin’s his first international T20 call-up in four years, despite not playing in any of India’s Tests against England so far.

India have named a 15-man squad with Virat Kohli leading the side as captain.

Rohit Sharma will accompany Kohli as the team’s vice-captain.

Former India captain MS Dhoni will act as the team’s mentor for the tournament.

India’s first game is against Pakistan on the 24th of next month.

The T20 World Cup will be held at the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

[Source: BBC Sport]