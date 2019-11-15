Ratu Sukuna Bowl cricket competition deferred

The winner of the 2020 Ratu Sukuna Bowl cricket competition will be determined tomorrow.

The competition kicked off today between traditional rivals Army and Police at Albert Park in Suva.

The game which started this morning was halted due to the rainy weather condition and has been deferred to tomorrow morning.

Article continues after advertisement

As it stands, Police have secured 299 runs with a fall of nine wickets.

Defending champion, Army will need 300 runs to win.

The Delainabua side won their sixth consecutive title last year after defeating Police with one run and 20 wickets to spare.