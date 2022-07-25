Rain forces abandonment of SA vs England series

[Source: Twitter]

The third one-day international between England and South Africa was washed out, meaning the series is drawn 1-1.

Just 27.4 overs were possible, with two lengthy rain delays enough to force the abandonment.

The first delay which lasted an hour and 50 minutes came after 20.5 overs, with South Africa batting after winning the toss.

Play resumed for just 6.5 overs before more rain at ultimately led to an early abandonment of the series decider.