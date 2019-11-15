Home

Cricket

Rahane's unbeaten century gives India control against Australia

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 28, 2020 7:23 am
Ajinkya Rahane reached his 12th Test century from 195 balls.[source:bbc sport]

India is leading Australia by 82 runs in their Boxing Day Test after day two in Melbourne.

Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane’s brilliant unbeaten century gave India control.

Rahane is leading India as Virat Kohli is with his wife for the birth of his first child.

The stand-in leader didn’t disappoint, compiling 104 runs not out from 200 balls.

He shared an unbroken stand of 104 with Ravindra Jadeja as India closed on 277-5 with a lead of 82.

Rahane was dropped on 73 and again on 104 on a frustrating day for Australia who spilled a further two chances.

[Source:BBC Sport]

