Promising young cricket players identified

The future of cricket in the country looks bright after a group of players from the Fiji Secondary Schools competition were identified.

The promising talents were uncovered in the first four rounds of competition before it was halted due to the pandemic.

Cricket Fiji Development Manager Sitiveni Rokoro says most of these are expected to feature at an international competition next year.

Article continues after advertisement

“Form our perspective it’s encouraging as well we know there are talents out there which we can further develop. Looking at developing this talent further for the AEP U19 competition in 2021”.

One of the main focus now for the year for Cricket Fiji is the resumption of its school competition after consultation with the Ministry of Education which has made it clear that extra-curricular activities are not a priority when school resumes.

But Cricket Fiji Chief Executive Alex Konrote hopes they can work something out with the Education Ministry.

“Our schools program are still on schedule we just have to find an innovative way to get them back in but all within the guidelines of the ministry”.

The secondary school cricket competition was supposed to run for seven weeks but was cancelled after four weeks when Fiji confirmed its first coronavirus case.