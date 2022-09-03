President thanks Fiji cricket team

[Source: Cricket Fiji / Facebook]

The Fiji men’s cricket is all set to feature at the East Asia Pacific World Cup qualifier in Vanuatu this month.

President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, received the I-Tatau from the team and officials yesterday.

While addressing the team, President Katonivere wished the team well in their journey to the 2024 World Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

The President thanks the team for their hard work and says being able to represent Fiji at such a level, is something they should be proud of.

Our side will depart Fiji next Wednesday and will be playing against Cook Islands, Samoa and Vanuatu.