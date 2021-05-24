Home

Cricket

Postponed India and England Test confirmed next year

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 23, 2021 4:35 pm
[Source: BBC]

The postponed fifth Test between England and India will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England from 1st to 5th July next year.

The series decider, due to be held at Emirates Old Trafford in September, was called off after India withdrew over Covid-19 concerns.

The rearranged Test will count towards the outcome of the series, which India lead 2-1.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, both teams are in the Men’s T20 World Cup Super12 phase.

Joining England in group A are Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

In group B are India, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Pakistan, Namibia and Scotland.

You can watch the T20 World Cup highlights on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

