Postponed India and England Test confirmed next year

The postponed fifth Test between England and India will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England from 1st to 5th July next year.

The series decider, due to be held at Emirates Old Trafford in September, was called off after India withdrew over Covid-19 concerns.

The rearranged Test will count towards the outcome of the series, which India lead 2-1.

Meanwhile, both teams are in the Men’s T20 World Cup Super12 phase.

Joining England in group A are Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

In group B are India, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Pakistan, Namibia and Scotland.

