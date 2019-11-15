Home

Police wins Sukuna Bowl cricket competition

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 26, 2020 9:05 am
[Source: Cricket Fiji]

The Police cricket team has ended its 12 year Sukuna Bowl drought yesterday after defeating Army at Albert Park in Suva. Police batted first and managed to post 187 runs.

Army chased and fell short with 110 runs.

Sekove Ravoka was in fine form for Police taking six wickets for 18 runs.

Article continues after advertisement

The main Ratu Sukuna Bowl competition will be held on December 11th at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

