PNG out for first win

Papua New Guinea will be looking to register its first win in the T20 World Cup tonight.

The side is up against Scotland who defeated Bangladesh by six runs yesterday.

PNG made a losing debut falling to hosts Oman by 10 wickets.

Article continues after advertisement

A win to Scotland can place them in a favorable position for a place in the Super 12.

The two teams meet tonight at 10pm followed by Oman and Bangladesh tomorrow morning at 2.

You can watch the T20 World Cup highlights on FBC Sports and FBC TV.