PNG first up for Fiji women’s Cricket

Skills and precision are two key aspects for the national women’s cricket side as they embark on the inaugural Pacific Cup tournament in Vanuatu.

The team left the country yesterday after months of preparation and goes in as the youngest side in the competition.

Coach Joeli Mateyawa says 12 of the players will be making their international debut.

Article continues after advertisement

Mateyawa says they’re up against more experienced teams and they have to get things right.

“The game depends on skills. If you do the right thing and you feel confident of doing the skills right, it doesn’t matter how long they’ve been playing, if you know the skills very well, you can counter them.”

Fiji’s first game is against Papua New Guinea tomorrow at 9.30am.

The Pacific Cup is a T20 International tournament that will run from tomorrow until Thursday seeing Fiji, PNG, Vanuatu and Samoa battle for the top finish

The team that finishes on top of the ladder will be crowned the champion.