PM welcomes T20 World Cup Trophy tour delegation

[Photo: Cricket Fiji / Facebook]

The Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama reminded the International Cricket Council delegates and ICC Ambassador Ross Taylor who are part of the T20 World Cup Trophy tour that Fiji is a cricket nation.

He made the comments while officially welcoming the delegation and the trophy at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva last night.

Bainimarama says a lot of people don’t know that Fiji is a cricket country as the first game played in Fiji was in 1878, six years before the first rugby game was played.

The PM adds Fiji’s victory over the West Indies in 1956 is among our first and proudest international win as a soon to be sovereign country.



[Photo: Cricket Fiji / Facebook]

According to the Prime Minister, Fiji cricket is in safe hands.

‘‘With Fiji now fully open for business, tourism, and sport, the “Cricket for Good, Fiji” program, in partnership with Child-Fund Sport for Development, is developing the next generation of cricket coaches –– not only by passing on skills for the game but also knowledge that serves them throughout all aspects of life’’.

ICC Ambassador and former Black Caps captain Ross Taylor says Fiji has a chance to feature at the T20 World Cup next year.

‘‘I think Fiji has a big opportunity, they’re only game away from probably playing in the biggest tournament in the world and what a story that’ll be’’.

Bothe Taylor and Prime Minister Bainimarama wished our national team well before they leave our shores to take part in the ICC Men’s T20 Pacific Qualifier for 2024 in Vanuatu next week.



[Photo: Cricket Fiji / Facebook]