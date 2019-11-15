Plans to hold a national tournament for Cricket Fiji underway

Plans are underway for Cricket Fiji to host a national tournament come October.

The Association received its return-to-play accreditation last month and is now working on ensuring its national tournament commences as soon as possible.

Cricket Fiji President Alex Konrote says they are finalizing the logistics of the tournament and the date is yet to be confirmed.

Konrote adds some teams that will feature for the national tournament will be selected from the T10 Championship.

“We do not want to stop the momentum now, after this tournament we will pick a Suva squad, there will be a squad down the west and other squads out in the associations. All will come together in October for the national tournament where we will combine it with a bigger squad.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday Cricket Fiji will hold its first-ever women’s T10 Championship at Queen Victoria School in Tailevu.