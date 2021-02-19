Plans mapped for schools cricket

Students will bat again this season after Cricket Fiji’s schools competition ended prematurely last year.

Schools cricket was bowled out by the impacts of the pandemic but Cricket Fiji is not holding back this season as they are already mapping out plans for the competition to begin.

The secondary school meet is planned to commence on the second term while primary school students will enter the pitch in the third term.

Development Officer Sitiveni Rokoro says holding schools competition is vital as it is a development pathway in nurturing future cricket players.

“We will run our secondary school competition for U19 boys in the second term. So we hope to run that for 7s weeks from week 4 for schools in the Southern Division including Suva, Nasinu, Nausori and Tailevu including QVS and RKS. We will have the same for Nadi and Lautoka as well.”

There was no declared winner for the secondary school competition last season, however, William Cross College of Makoi was leading the points table.