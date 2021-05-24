Pakistan wins by 8 wickets

Pakistan claimed their first Women’s World Cup win for 13 years and dealt a blow to West Indies’ semi-final hopes.

The result also boosted England’s hopes of a semi-final place.

With Australia already through, England are realistically in a fight with South Africa, West Indies and India for the last three semi-final places.

Heavy rain and a wet outfield saw Monday’s match in Hamilton delayed by more than five hours and reduced to 20 overs per side.

West Indies remain third in the table, two points ahead of India and England having played a game more, but with the worst net run-rate of the semi-final contenders before their final group match against South Africa.

[Source: BBC Sport]