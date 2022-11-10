Pakistan through to T20 World Cup final

[Photo: Times of Oman]

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan starred for Pakistan after a thunderous seven-wicket win over New Zealand in Sydney to make their third T20 World Cup final.

Chasing 153 to win, Pakistan openers Azam and Rizwan hit half-centuries in an opening stand of 105 to tee up a stunning victory.

It was Shan Masood who hit the winning runs with five balls to spare to send the Pakistan fans wild at an electric Sydney Cricket Ground.

Daryl Mitchell had earlier hit an unbeaten half-century as New Zealand recovered from 49-3 to post 152-4.

Pakistan will now play England or India who meet tonight in Sunday’s final in Melbourne.