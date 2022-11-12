Pakistan riding high on confidence

[Source: T20WorldCup/Twitter]

Four consecutive wins have filled Pakistan with confidence that captain Babar Azam believes can propel them to glory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final.

Pakistan bounced back from losses in their two opening matches to win their next four games and surge into the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground tomorrow.

Azam now expects Pakistan to continue riding the wave of winning momentum that hit fresh heights with a commanding seven-wicket triumph over New Zealand in the semi-final.

Pakistan will battle England tomorrow at 8 pm at the MCG in Australia.

[Source: t20worldcup.com]