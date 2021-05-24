Pakistan out to break its losing streak against India

Pakistan will be looking to break its losing streak against India when they meet in the T20 World Cup in Oman.

The side has never won against India either in One Day Internationals or T20 World Cup games.

But, captain Babar Azam reckons the team record in Al Amerat Grounds will give them an edge over arch-rivals.

The last time Pakistan defeated India wasd in 2017 in the ICC Champions Trophy final.

The two teams clash on Monday at 2am.

You can watch the highlights of the T20 World Cup on FBC Sports and FBC TV.

[Source: Times of India]