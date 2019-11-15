Ono-I-Lau to play Suva in Cricket Challenge final

Ono-I-Lau has created an upset after beating Moce in the semifinal of the Cricket Fiji Association Challenge at Albert Park in Suva today.

Moce batted first with 271/10 while Ono-I-Lau out batted them with one wicket scoring 272/9.

In the other semifinal, Suva Cricket beat Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadi batted first for 154/10 while Suva scored 155/6.

Suva coach Taniela Naulivou says the injury is a concern heading into the finals on Saturday.



Suva coach Taniela Naulivou

Suva will meet Ono-I-Lau on Saturday at Albert Park in Suva.