Ono-I-Lau to play Suva in Cricket Challenge final
October 29, 2020 4:23 pm
Ono-I-Lau has created an upset after beating Moce in the semifinal of the Cricket Fiji Association Challenge at Albert Park in Suva today.
Moce batted first with 271/10 while Ono-I-Lau out batted them with one wicket scoring 272/9.
In the other semifinal, Suva Cricket beat Nadi.
Nadi batted first for 154/10 while Suva scored 155/6.
Suva coach Taniela Naulivou says the injury is a concern heading into the finals on Saturday.
Suva coach Taniela Naulivou
Suva will meet Ono-I-Lau on Saturday at Albert Park in Suva.
