Ono-I-Lau to play Suva in Cricket Challenge final

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 29, 2020 4:23 pm

Ono-I-Lau has created an upset after beating Moce in the semifinal of the Cricket Fiji Association Challenge at Albert Park in Suva today.

Moce batted first with 271/10 while Ono-I-Lau out batted them with one wicket scoring 272/9.

In the other semifinal, Suva Cricket beat Nadi.

Nadi batted first for 154/10 while Suva scored 155/6.

Suva coach Taniela Naulivou says the injury is a concern heading into the finals on Saturday.


Suva coach Taniela Naulivou

Suva will meet Ono-I-Lau on Saturday at Albert Park in Suva.

