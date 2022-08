[Source: ICC]

In international cricket, New Zealand defeated West Indies by 50 runs to level their three-match series at 1-all.

The West Indies needed 212 runs to win but could only manage 161.

In other results, India recorded 167 for 5 to defeat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets.

India has now taken a 2-0 lead in the series while Pakistan recorded 191 for 3 to beat the Netherlands by 7 wickets.