No changes in calendar: Cricket Fiji

One of the sport that’s not very much affected by the second COVID-19 wave in the country in cricket.

While many sporting federations are rescheduling their calendar, Cricket is content that they can resume their season later in the year.

Cricket Fiji Acting Chief Executive Sitiveni Rokoro says they are blessed because this is off season for them.

“Basically it starts from October to April and now we are in our off season however we are also in preparation for international tournaments where the east easia pacific qualifier for our womens and mens for October and November respectively”

Sporting events have been halted since April this year.