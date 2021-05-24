New Zealand register unwanted record after second Test

India ended day two of the Mumbai Test at 69/0 enjoying a healthy lead of 332 runs over New Zealand.

This was the lowest-ever score in Tests played in India and also New Zealand’s lowest-ever total against India in Tests.

Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel ended the first innings with figures of 10 for 119.

The left-arm spinner added six wickets to the four he took on day one to finish with 10-119 as India were bowled out for 325 in Mumbai.

New Zealand were bowled out for 62 in reply, before India closed day two on 69-0 – a lead of 332.