New Zealand an inch closer to semi-final after beating Namibia

The Black Caps cruised their way past Namibia by 52 runs yesterday in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Now the Kiwis will need to beat Afghanistan in their final match to advance to the semifinals.

An unbeaten fifth-wicket partnership of 76 off 36 balls from Glenn Phillips (39 off 21) and Jimmy Neesham (35 off 23) lifted them to 163-4 from their 20 overs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

But while they kept Namibia to 111-7 that wasn’t enough for them to lift their net run rate past Afghanistan’s, which would have given them a little extra breathing space heading into their final match.

Namibia didn’t lose a wicket in their power play, but only added 36 runs, which meant the asking rate was already approaching 10 runs per over.

By the halfway mark they had slumped to 56-3 with Neesham and spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi each picking up a wicket.