Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Cricket

New Nausori women’s team for T20 Cricket

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 15, 2020 6:23 pm
nausori team in blue playing a friendly against rotuma [pic:cricket fiji]

The challenges of the pandemic have failed to deter Cricket Fiji’s development efforts which is evident in the formation of a new team from Nausori.

The team which has a Japanese touch to it is made up of secondary school and tertiary students in Nausori.

Cricket Fiji Development Officer Sitiveni Rokoro is the man behind the team.

Article continues after advertisement

Rokoro says it was not hard to form the team.

‘Most of them they play netball, in Nausori there’s also an athletics team so these girls are part of the athletics and netball teams as well so it’s not difficult to form the team’.This team is known as Japanese Machides, and machides is a Japanese word which literally means ‘so’.

Rokoro says it’s encouraging to see young girls taking up cricket with only 14 women’s teams in Viti Levu.

The Nausori side will be part of the Women’s T20 competition this Saturday at Albert Park in Suva.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.