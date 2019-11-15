New Nausori women’s team for T20 Cricket

The challenges of the pandemic have failed to deter Cricket Fiji’s development efforts which is evident in the formation of a new team from Nausori.

The team which has a Japanese touch to it is made up of secondary school and tertiary students in Nausori.

Cricket Fiji Development Officer Sitiveni Rokoro is the man behind the team.

Rokoro says it was not hard to form the team.

‘Most of them they play netball, in Nausori there’s also an athletics team so these girls are part of the athletics and netball teams as well so it’s not difficult to form the team’.This team is known as Japanese Machides, and machides is a Japanese word which literally means ‘so’.

Rokoro says it’s encouraging to see young girls taking up cricket with only 14 women’s teams in Viti Levu.

The Nausori side will be part of the Women’s T20 competition this Saturday at Albert Park in Suva.