New Easter Cricket Cup winner without final

It was a disappointing end to the Easter Cup tournament at Albert Park in Suva as the final between Moce and Lakeba was not played yesterday.

There was some rain yesterday in the capital which halted some games and also determined the final decision.

Cricket Fiji says what was supposed to be a replay of the Association Cup challenge last Wednesday, which Lakeba won, did not eventuate.

The Moce opening batsman raised the issue of an unplayable pitch before the first ball was bowled by Lakeba.

Tournament officials consulted the two teams for the final to be played today, however, the Moce team management decided to give the game to Lakeba in good faith.

In other results, the 3rd position was shared by Nadi and Cicia due to the unplayable pitch, Ono-I-Lau won the plate final beating Komo, Cricket Fiji Development took out the bowl final with a two wickets win over Oneata.