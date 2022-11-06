Netherlands shock South Africa in T20 World Cup

[Photo: NZ Herald]

The Netherlands are still in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after pulling off one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history.

Netherlands sent South Africa out of semi-final contention with an impressive 13-run victory in Adelaide, Australia.

The Dutchmen successfully defended their total of 158/4 by restricting South Africa to just 145/8 in reply.

Inexperienced seamer Brandon Glover was superb with the ball, while 37-year-old veteran Roelof van der Merwe pulled in a contender for catch of the tournament to dismiss David Miller.

Bas de Leede also bowled well and it was the all-rounder that was entrusted to bowl the final over, with South Africa unable to score the 26 required from the last six deliveries to clinch victory.