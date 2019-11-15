National team to be selected on merit

Cricket Fiji has stressed that players will be selected on merit for the national team.

Cricket Fiji chief executive Alex Konrote says they are liaising closely with the national coach on putting together a team before the new season begins.

Konrote says players will need to earn their spot in the national squad, whether you’re a veteran or new player.

Article continues after advertisement

“After the Easter tournament, it is all down to merit. A lot of players right now who have been in the Fiji team. No one will go into the Fiji team, you have to earn your way back in.”

Konrote is hoping that the COVID-19 situation improves come next year so they can get their tournaments up and running again.