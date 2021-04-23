National Cricket team to rely on local matches for training

Local warm up games are the only option for the national cricket team as they prepare for the East Asia Pacific qualifiers in Japan in August.

Due to the pandemic, the team will not be able to travel abroad to train, they will only have to rely on Cricket Fiji weekly competitions.

Cricket Fiji Acting chief executive Sitiveni Rokoro says they will invest a lot in this young team.

He says there is no other choice for the national cricket team than to train locally.

“We’ll have to invite local teams which play in Suva and Nadi so they can have a game with this squad that we have picked”.

Thirty cricketers have been chosen to be part of the extended squad.

Eliminations will be in July.

The Mens National team includes: Noa Acawei, Tevita Soko, Tabuisulu Siteri, Makutu Seru, Ganilau Kaiwai, Tagilala Rakuita, Manase Tadu, Cama Buadromo, Sekove Ravoka. Vilikesa Driu, Sailosi Naiteqe, Darshan Kapadia, Tuapati Cakacaka, Rolly Marika, Peniseni, Jone Wesele, Peni Volavola, Saimoni Tutoga, Tadulala Veitacini, Mosese Dela, Josaia Balecikobia, Filipe Tiko, Napolioni Gu, Apete Sokovagone, Jone Lupe, Vilisoni Yadrasiga, Laiseni Martin, Eriki Cama, Cakacaka Cokovaki, Kitione Tavo.