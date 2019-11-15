Home

Cricket

National cricket squad naming in April

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 31, 2020 5:21 pm
Cricket Fiji has shifted its focus of selecting the national squad to April, 2021. [File Photo]

Cricket Fiji has shifted its focus of selecting the national squad to April, 2021.

The new season begins next week with the T20 club league competition, allowing selectors to scout potential players for national duties.

Chief Executive Alex Konrote says it’s not fame that comes with donning the white jersey, but the pride of representing the country on the international stage.



“First and foremost we know the skill level are high but we are looking holistically at everything around it. We are looking for dedicated people who are here to play cricket and not for themselves and see what they can get from Cricket Fiji.”

Prior to naming the national squad, Cricket Fiji will have the men’s extended squad go through a training program through its High Performance Unit.

