Namuka-I-Lau seeks assistance from Cricket Fiji

Coming into the Cricket Fiji Easter Championship with almost no support has not hindered the Namuka-I-Lau team’s plan to come out on top.

The team made up of youth from the village in Lau, is part of the two-week-long tournament at Albert Park in Suva.

Namuka I Lau Captain Tukuna Lesi says putting together a team for the Easter Championship was hard for officials, but they managed to pull through.

“We are a much young side compared to the other participating teams. And with the lack of support, we have been finding it hard to put a team together for this tournament.”

Coach Bale Cakacaka is calling on Cricket Fiji to hold more coaching clinics and programs in the islands to help revive the sport.

“Unlike other teams we have no one who has played national level competition. We are calling on Cricket Fiji if they can send at least coaches and officials to Namuka to help revive the sport back in the village.”

Namuka is currently in fifth in the championship with six points.

It secured three losses and a win at the end of week one.