Namibia creates history

Namibia Cricket won its first ever match at a World Cup.

The team defeated the Netherlands by six wickets and six balls to spare in their T20 World Cup clash last night in Oman.

David Wiese who was named the player of the match was in sensational form, smashing five sixes in an unbeaten 66 off 40 balls.

The win keeps their hopes alive in qualifying to the Super 12 stage.