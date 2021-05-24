Namibia confident facing Afghanistan

Namibia will be coming into their match with Afghanistan with a morale boost after their 4-wicket win against Scotland in the T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan and Namibia have never played a T20 international against each other.

They will be squaring up against each other for the very first time tonight in the 27th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Meanwhile, India will battle New Zealand at 2am tomorrow.