Nadi field two teams in Easter comp

Fielding two teams in the Cricket Fiji Easter Championship has been a risk worth taking for the Nadi Cricket team.

Represented by the Western Wingman and the Nadi Jets, both teams have been doing exceptionally well after week one of the competition.

The Western Wingman has so far recorded two wins and two losses while the Nadi Jets have has won three out of four matches.

Article continues after advertisement

Manager and Coach John Spillane say there is still more room for improvement for both teams before the playoffs.

“We are confident that we performed well down here yes we have some improvement left and our fielding has definitely been letting us down and we have been dropping far too many catches. The guys are working on that and let’s hope we can clean that area up in our game.”

The Easter Championship continues today at Albert Park in Suva.