Must win for Afghanistan and New Zealand

Afghanistan will face New Zealand in a crucial Group 2 Super-12 contest at the ICC T20 World Cup tonight.

Both these teams, and India, are still in contention for the second semifinal spot.

The whole of India will be closely watching this contest.

Article continues after advertisement

If Kane Williamson’s men win, they will reach eight points and qualify.

For Afghanistan to advance, it needs to beat New Zealand and hope for Namibia to shock India.

Afghanistan can also progress even if India beats Namibia, but it has to win big against the Kiwis to dramatically improve its Net Run Rate (NRR).

India’s thrashing of Scotland means its NRR has jumped to 1.619.

New Zealand will face Afghanistan at 10pm.

You can catch the highlights of this match on FBC Sports and FBC TV.