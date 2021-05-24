Morgan praises England bowlers

England captain Eoin Morgan acknowledged his bowling unit after their performance today against Men’s T20 World Cup champion West Indies.

Speaking to the BBC Morgan says credit should go to the bowlers after starting a world tournament or campaign like they did this morning.

The defending champions were all bowled out for only 55 runs which left the cricket world in shock.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard says being bowled out for 55 is unacceptable.

Pollard adds England was good enough on all counts, however, they need to take it on the chest as big men and it’s very important that they forget a game like that.

