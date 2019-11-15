More women take up cricket

With a busy calendar ahead, Cricket Fiji is taking a holistic approach in selecting the women’s team.

The association has seen an increase in interest from women around the country.

Cricket Fiji Development Officer Sitiveni Rokoro says they are working closely with officials to have these women go through the training program for their High-Performance Unit.

Article continues after advertisement

“Because most of these women cricketers, this is their first time playing cricket. These are some of the areas they have identified which are batting, bowling, and feeding skills as well. To try and impart all these skills to a player to have a holistic approach to their cricket development.”

More than 20 women have been part of the training program held at the LICI Multipurpose Court in Suva this week.