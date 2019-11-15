More in women participation in Cricket

Increasing women participation in cricket is something Cricket Fiji is working on.

Chief Executive Alex Konrote says this is part of their wider development plans in the run for elevating the standard of the sport in the country.

Konrote says an option in the cards right now is having an Under19 women’s teams.

Article continues after advertisement

“Even though we don’t have an Under19 girl’s World Cup. We are still trying to implement and Under19 competition for girls and have an Under19 squad as well. So at all levels; entry level, Under15s, Under19s and the national squad, we have both the men and women training.”

Konrote adds it’s about time Cricket Fiji goes big on equal opportunity.

“We are looking to instill our unapproved logo yet of reaching the unreached and we want as many women as possible to play the sport.”

First on the agenda is the inception of the women’s T10 competition which will commence next week at Queen Victoria School in Tailevu.

Five women’s teams are expected to compete in the event.